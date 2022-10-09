Saif Ali Khan hosts pool party for fam with Taimur: Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu join the fun

While Kareena Kapoor is in London, shooting for her next film, Saif decided to throw a pool party for his family at home. His sister Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of photos from the get together with Saif, his son Taimur, mother Sharmila Tagore, husband Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora walk in rain as they reunite in London, fans call them 'gorgeous'. See pics)

Photos show a large spread of make-your-own burgers setup on a table. There are bunch, lettuce, veggies and ketchup laid out for everyone to prepare burgers by themselves. Everyone is seen at the table except Saba, who took the photo. The next photo show Sharmila with all her three kids: Saif, Saba and Soha. Everyone is in casuals and without any makeup. More photos show Kunal having the best time with Inaaya, feeding her burgers and playing with her in the pool.

Soha captioned the photo album, “A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course.” Saba commented on it, “First pic taken by ..yours truly too. Loved this Sunday n missed those not there.”

Kareena is shooting for her first production, a film directed by Hansal Mehta, in London. Her youngest son Jehangir is also with her. Recently she shared a photo that showed her strolling in the London streets with friend Malaika Arora who is also there for a holiday with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She recently finished shoot for The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh. After Saif finished work on Adiupurush, he took a break to take care of Taimur while Kareena fulfils her work commitments. Kareena recently said that she had knots in her stomach, days before leaving Taimur with Saif.

In Adipurush, Saif plays Lankesh, inspired by Lankan demon king Raavan from Hind epic Ramayana. The film is based on Ramayana but employs heavy use of CGI to tell the story to a new generation. The film also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON