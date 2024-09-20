Sohum Shah's Tumbbad re-release surpasses previous box office haul on day 7; makes 13.44 crore

Actor-producer Sohum Shah's Tumbbad has collected ₹13.44 crore net in its re-run at the domestic box office, surpassing the money it earned when it was released in 2018. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films, the horror drama received critical acclaim when it released in theatres on October 12, 2018. (Also Read: Sohum Shah calls Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan his ‘3 gurus’: They're my Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh) Tumbbad collected ₹ 12.44 crore in its initial box office run in 2018.

Tumbbad re-release box office

It was re-released in theatres last week on popular demands from fans. The film added ₹1.33 crore on Thursday that took its seven day total to ₹13.44 crore, Sohum Shah Films said in a post on Friday. "Your love continues to pour in and we are super thrilled!" the banner wrote in the caption. PTI reports that according to Box Office India, the movie had earned ₹12.44 crore in net box office collection in 2018.

About Tumbbad

Set in a Maharashtra village, Tumbbad explores Vinayak Rao's (Sohum) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. In an interview with PTI recently, Sohum said Tumbbad didn't reach viewers "properly" when it was released in 2018.

"Whenever I post something on Instagram or Twitter, there are only two kinds of comments -- 'When are you making Tumbbad 2?' or 'Why are you not re-releasing the movie in theatres?' People want to see Tumbbad on the big screen. They have given me a lot of love and I want to give them another opportunity to watch this movie in theatres," he had said.

Last week, Sohum also announced a sequel to Tumbbad, a long-standing demand from the film's loyal fanbase. On National Cinema Day, the film's ticket sold for ₹99, so it remains to be seen how much it collected this Friday.