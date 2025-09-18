Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
‘Some will say nepotism equation comes full circle’: Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene on Ba***ds of Bollywood

BySantanu Das
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 09:09 pm IST

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reviewed Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which has released on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has finally released on Netflix today (September 18). The screening of the show was held in Mumbai, and was attended by several Bollywood stars. Among them were actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. On X, Dr Nene penned a positive review of the show and said that Aryan ‘is doing admirably with this debut.’

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene attended the screening of Aryan Khan's debut show in Mumbai.

What Dr Nene said about the show

Taking to his X account, Dr Nene reposted a video of him and Madhuri posing for photographs at the event. In the caption, he wrote, “Had an amazing time at the premiere of Netflix’s Aryan Khan directorial debut, the “Ba***ds of Bollywood.” The scripting, casting, mounting and production values were top-notch. But the funniest part was no stone was left unturned in the irreverence, poking humour and observations at all aspects of the Bollywood equation."

‘The feat is coming out of the shadows of his father…’

He added, "Some will say that the nepotism equation comes full circle. But Aryan actually learned the hard way, studying his craft at USC in one of the world’s finest film schools. The feat is coming out of the shadows of his father, Shah Rukh Khan, which I think Aryan is doing admirably with this debut. Can’t wait to see the rest of the series. Let me know what you think.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The show also features cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others.

