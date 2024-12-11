Sonakshi Sinha celebrates husband Zaheer Iqbal's birthday with Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha. Watch

Sonakshi Sinha could not stop cheering in happiness as Zaheer Iqbal celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday evening. An inside video of the intimate birthday celebrations has surfaced on Instagram, where Sonakshi was seen with Zaheer as he cut a chocolate cake. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot earlier this year in June. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha gets cryptic while revealing why his sons skipped Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding) Zaheer Iqbal celebrated his 36th birthday with Sonakshi Sinha and their families.

Sonakshi cheers for Zaheer

In the video that was shared by stylist Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram Stories, Zaheer was seen cutting the birthday cake, flanked by Sonakshi and her parents around him. Sonakshi adorably cheered for Zaheer, while Rekha was seen standing right behind her. Shatrughan and Poonam were also seen cheering for Zaheer in the video. Zaheer fed the first piece of the cake to Sonakshi and shared it with the rest of them. “Best boy ka birthday,” was the caption to the video.

Sanam Ratansi via her Instagram Stories.

More details

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonakshi had shares a series of pictures on her Instagram account to celebrate Zaheer's birthday. In one picture taken from their vacation, she planted a big kiss on Zaheer's cheek and gave him a giant hug. Sonakshi captioned the heartfelt post: “After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that I married you 😂😘 Happy Birthday best boy - I love you”

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June this year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They both starred in the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer, son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Salman Khan, was backed by Salman for his debut film, "Notebook," where he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party.