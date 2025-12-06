Sonakshi Sinha says social media chatter about her interfaith marriage is just ‘noise’: ‘I had to put off my comments’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal may have turned off comments on their Instagram profile to keep trolls at bay, but she has not been oblivious to all the hate they are facing for their inter-faith marriage. In a recent chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Sonakshi opened up about how she handled all the social media reactions on her marriage. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha recalls taking couples therapy after 3 years with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Wanted to pull each other’s hair out') Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been married for over a year now.

What Sonakshi shared

During the chat, when Soha talked about the negative comments and how she handles it all, the actor shared, “It's just noise. I am not the first person who did it, and I am not going to be the last. It's a grown ass woman making a life choice in which people I don't even know, everybody had a say in it for some reason. It felt all really stupid at that point in time. It was all just so beautiful for us; we were thrilled to spend the rest of our lives together, so we just cut out the noise.”

'I didn't want to read a single negative thing'

She went on to add, “It's very difficult, especially at that time when you only want positivity coming your way. We live in a social media world so I had to put off my comments. I didn't want to read a single negative thing on my big day about me, my partner, or my family.”

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s relationship

Zaheer and Sonakshi dated for seven years before tying the knot. The two first met at one of Salman Khan’s parties in 2013. However, it was only in 2017, during the after-party of Tubelight, that they felt a spark and ended up talking for hours.

In 2024, the couple got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, in the presence of their families and close friends. They later hosted a fun reception for industry colleagues. Since their wedding, the couple has been travelling extensively and often shares glimpses of their adventures on social media.