Sonakshi Sinha recalls taking couples therapy after 3 years with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Wanted to pull each other’s hair out'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been together for eight years now. While the couple often share their happy moments on social media, their relationship has also had its ups and downs. In a recent chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Sonakshi opened up about how she and Zaheer went through a rough patch and opted for couples therapy. Sonakshi Sinha talks about the rough patch she faced in her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha opens up about taking couples therapy

Sonakshi revealed that her relationship with Zaheer had its highs and lows like any other, and recalled their “three-year itch”. She said, “Just when we were three years into the relationship, we had a phase where we just wanted to pull each other’s hair out. No matter what we did, we just couldn’t understand each other’s perspective.”

She added, “But we did know in our hearts that we had to make this work, and we did couples therapy, and it was Zaheer who suggested it. I was open to it, and after two sessions, we were back on track. It helped so much to understand what the other person thinks, and that what they say is not necessarily what they mean.”

In the same podcast, Sonakshi also revealed that she was the first to say “I love you”, within just a week of dating, while Zaheer laughed in her face, thinking she was crazy. She shared that it wasn’t just Zaheer’s looks that attracted her, but the way he made her feel.

About Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s love story

Zaheer and Sonakshi first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. What began as a simple interaction quickly grew into a deep friendship and eventually blossomed into love. They kept their relationship private until their marriage, although their appearances together at gatherings and events often sparked dating rumours.

After dating for seven years, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in June 2024 in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family. The wedding was followed by a grand celebration at Bastian, which saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance to bless the newlyweds.