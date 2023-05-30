Sonakshi Sinha shares update from new Mumbai flat with stunning sea view, says adulting is hard

Sonakshi Sinha shared pictures from her new high-rise flat in Mumbai which has a stunning view of the sea and the Bandra Worli Sea Link. From her pictures on Instagram, it is evident that she is in the process of moving in. She joked in her post that being an adult is hard. Friends and colleagues wished her well on the new house and also shared that they were proud of her. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says working on Dahaad was easy: ‘I just had to show up, wear my uniform’) Sonakshi Sinha showed pictures from her new Bandra home on Instagram.

Sonakshi's new flat in Mumbai

The actor wrote on Instagram, "Adulting - HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!" Sonakshi also added three pictures of her living room looking out to the sea. All the furniture and other accessories were covered in plastic. The actor can be seen in the photos looking at the spread around her and feeling overwhelmed. In one photo, she has her hands on her head.

Actor Saqib Saleem commented on her post and wrote, "Very proud of you sona (red heart emoji) what a lovely space." Co-star Suhail Nayyar added, "I’m a proud friend." Her Double XL co-star Raghavendra Mahat also shared, "Yayyyyyyyy finallyyyyyyyy (heart eyes and red heart emojis) can’t wait to be there."

Sonakshi lived her parents before

Sonakshi previously resided with her parents, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, in a 10-storey-building named Ramayan in Juhu, Mumbai. She bought the 4BHK home in Bandra for herself with her own money in 2021.

What's next for Sonakshi?

The actor has a busy year ahead. Sonakshi was recently seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad and also has the films Kakuda as well as Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. The latter is directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha.

She is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period web series Heeramandi on Netflix. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh are also part of the cast. In 2024, she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

