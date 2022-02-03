Step inside Sonakshi Sinha's chic apartment in 10-storey house Ramayan: ‘We don't need so much space’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha who currently lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai, gave a tour of her personal space to her fans. Sonakshi lives with her family in a 10-storey-building named Ramayan and admits that they don't need all the space.

While giving a tour of just one floor dedicated to her, Sonakshi said that her family members communicate with each other through an intercom system or text each other. In the video, Sonakshi showed his personal apartment in the building and told Brut: “We don't need so much space.”

Sonakshi made her way into her apartment via a private elevator that took her directly to her floor. She then showed one of her paintings and said that she couldn't sell it because it is very close to her. Sonakshi's living room is a chic space designed with beige and off-white hues. A circular mirror reflects the natural light, further brightening up the space.

Sonakshi gave a glimpse of her kitchen, which had a coffee machine and a neon sign that read: “To infinity and beyond.” While showing around the kitchen, Sonakshi revealed that she gained 12 kgs for her upcoming movie Double XL and is currently trying to shed off the extra weight and that she is halfway there.

She later took her fans to another room of her apartment and said that the area was initially supposed to be for her yoga practice but she never did yoga there and the room has become more of a relaxation or storage area now.

Back in 2020, interior designer Rupin Suchak who designed Sonakshi's apartment, shared a video of the actor gushing about the apartment. “I’ve always been a homebody,” she said in the video, adding that until now, she couldn’t really call the place her own. But after the‘makeover’, she can’t wait to spend more time there. “It’s beautiful, there’s so much light, it’s exactly the vibe I wanted,” she said.

Sonakshi added, “I’m sure everyone who lives with family would understand this, I was craving for my own space. Of course I have always had a room to myself and all the privacy in the world but really setting up a full floor just for myself is a first and has been an indulgence.”

Read More: Step inside Sonakshi Sinha’s redesigned personal floor inside family bungalow Ramayan

Sonakshi will next be seen in Ronnie Screwvala's Kakuda, in which she will be star opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She also has Double XL in the pipeline, in which she will star with Huma Qureshi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON