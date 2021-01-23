Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream to buy a house with my hard earned money'
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has made some prudent decisions about investing in property while also fulfilling a life long wish. She has bought a 4BHK home in Mumbai's Bandra for herself.
Sonakshi says it was her dream to buy a house for herself with her own money. "Ever since I started working it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard earned money before I turned thirty... I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened," she says.
However, Sonakshi has no plans of moving out of her family home, Ramayana. "I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream, and a great investment," she says.
In November last year, Sonakshi had got her personal floor at Ramayana renovated. She got interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak to help her realise her ‘minimalist’ vision for her personal space.
In a statement, Rupin talked about the place he had designed for Sonakshi. “The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It’s a beautiful, super cosy space with an accommodating vibe.” Check out pictures of her home here:
Before she got her own home, Sonakshi had said, “I’m sure everyone who lives with family would understand this, I was craving for my own space. Of course I have always had a room to myself and all the privacy in the world but really setting up a full floor just for myself is a first and has been an indulgence. I had a very clear imagery of my apartment and Rupin brought it to reality in a heartbeat. In fact all through the lockdown I have been going through websites and checking out pictures, referencing and researching. When I walked into the apartment after it was done, it felt as if I have been living in it for ages now, it has shaped up on-point.”
Sonakshi was last seen in 2019's Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in Bhuj with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.
