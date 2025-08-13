Sonakshi Sinha slams Supreme Court’s order to remove stray dogs: ‘Everyday we expose how soul-less we have become'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has voiced her opinion against the Supreme Court's order to move stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities to shelters within eight weeks. She mentioned that the directive exposes how “soulless we have become as a society.” Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share her views.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts

On Tuesday, Sonakshi took to Instagram Stories to react to the order, which has sparked heated debate and protests, with people raising slogans against the Supreme Court directive and calling for its reversal.

To share her views, Sonakshi reposted a note on her Stories which read, “Street dogs are not a problem. They are victims. Victims of fear, hunger, disease, neglect, cruelty, and abandonment. They live without shelter, without vaccination, without sterilization, left behind to give birth on the streets, only to watch their puppies suffer the same fate.

"Many die under speeding wheels or at the hands of cruelty. They ask for nothing but compassion, and to live without harm. Yet people sell them, dump them, and now even plan to uproot them from the only place they know, sending them to overcrowded shelters where they will lose their freedom and identity. This is not animal welfare. Spaying and vaccinating street dogs is the real, humane solution,” added the note.

Reposting the note, Sonakshi shared, “Day by day we expose how soul-less we have become as a society. Every day is a disappointment.”

Sonakshi's post on Instagram,

About the SC order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court’s sweeping directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and place them in shelters within eight weeks has sparked a debate. Several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vir Das and Chinmayi, have come forward to condemn the Supreme Court's order through their social media accounts.

On Tuesday, actor and dog dad John Abraham sent an appeal to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice B. R Gavai, urging a review of the recent Supreme Court direction for the removal of Delhi’s community dogs to shelters and faraway places, calling it ‘illegal, impractical, and inhumane.’