Sonakshi Sinha takes a dig at nepotism debate with golden spoon in her mouth in new ad: ‘Aap apna dekh lo’

The nepotism debate has been a talking point in Bollywood for long, and actor Sonakshi Sinha has addressed it with a dose of humour. She playfully embraced her filmy connection by literally flaunting a golden spoon in her mouth as a witty take on the ongoing discussion in a new advertisement. Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Sonakshi pokes fun at nepotism in new ad

Sonakshi has featured in an advertisement by Instamart which aims to give a fresh spin to the sona (gold) ahead of Dhanteras. The ad uses a golden spoon as a playful nod to the ongoing nepotism debate.

The video opens with a playful take on Sonakshi being “born with a golden spoon”, quite literally. It then follows her journey from an ultrasound scan revealing the golden spoon, to childhood scenes on the playground and moments of hula-hooping with a golden spoon.

In the present, Sonakshi is seen striking poses with her golden spoon stealing the spotlight. In the advertisement, Sonakshi is even seen saying her famous “Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab Pyaar Se Lagta Hai” dialogue from Dabangg with the golden spoon.

Later in the video, when reporters ask Sonakshi for her views on nepotism, she simply shrugs, still holding the golden spoon in her mouth. The ad concludes with the voiceover: “Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai (Sona’s gold is sorted by birth)”, with Sonakshi adding, “Aap apna dekh lo? (You see yours)”.

Sonakshi's next film

Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was released in theatres on July 18. She will next appear in the Telugu film Jatadhara, alongside Sudheer Babu. The film also features Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is set to release on November 7.