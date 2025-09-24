Instamart ‘Quick India Movement’ sale: Kitchen appliances, gadgets get massive price cuts ahead of Dussehra preparations

As festive shopping gains momentum, Instamart’s ongoing Quick India Movement Sale is giving shoppers the perfect chance to upgrade their homes with the latest appliances and gadgets, all delivered in just 10 minutes. With blockbuster deals on kitchen appliances, personal grooming tools, and entertainment gadgets, the sale makes Dussehra prep and the upcoming Ayudha Puja celebrations the perfect time to upgrade. Whether it’s tradition or convenience, there are now even more reasons to bring home the right tools, with big savings to match. Adding to the excitement are exclusive Golden Hour Deals between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily, where high-demand gadgets will see additional price drops. The sale unlocked GST savings early, as a timely celebration of the nation’s Bachat Utsav

Gadgets & Appliances to Upgrade Your Festive Season

From smart kitchen must-haves to entertainment companions, the deals highlight how quick commerce is making big-ticket festive purchases easier than ever. Whether it is giving users the perfect reason to try new appliances like air fryers or upgrade kitchen essentials like mixers and blenders, it can all be done in minutes. Shoppers can grab the Pigeon Airfryer at just ₹2,699 (55% off), the Lifelong Mixer Grinder for ₹999 (70% off), and the Pigeon Induction Cooktop at ₹1,199 (60% off).

For personal grooming, the Philips OneBlade is also available at ₹1,599 (30% off), making it a well-rounded mix of utility and lifestyle upgrades this festive season.

Entertainment & Smart Living

Shoppers looking to upgrade their everyday essentials will also find deep discounts on audio and lifestyle gadgets, with offers such as the boAt Airdopes 141 Gen 2 (Black) at just ₹799 (80% off), Realme Buds Air 7 at ₹2,699 (45% off), and the boAt Stone Beam BT Speaker at ₹899 (82% off). For those seeking stylish yet functional wearables and compact sound solutions, the Noise Icon 2 (Jet Black) is available at ₹999 (83% off), while the boAt 110 Bluetooth Speaker is priced at only ₹599 (75% off).

Why This Sale Stands Out

Instamart’s first-ever Quick India Movement Sale kicked off with a bang on Day 1, as shoppers rushed for electronics, kitchen, home, and entertainment gadgets. Personal electronics, including earbuds and smartphones, proved equally hot, with earbuds seeing a 30-fold jump in orders within two hours. In home and appliances, mixers, air fryers, gas stoves, tawas, and cookware emerged as the most popular buys, signaling a nationwide push for planned festive shopping ahead of Dussehra. Home essentials such as bedsheets and yoga mats also flew off the shelves, while entertainment gadgets, like musical figurines to pretend play kits, and compact speakers, captured strong attention, reflecting the growing appetite of consumers to upgrade both their homes and lifestyle products in preparation for the festive week.

The Quick India Movement Sale isn’t just about discounts — it’s about making festive shopping faster, smarter, and more convenient. With over 50,000+ products on sale, shoppers can count on trusted brands, variety, and doorstep delivery in just 10 minutes.

Extra Savings for Shoppers

Instamart has tied up with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank to offer instant discounts, along with 10% cashback for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users — making it the ideal time to stock up ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

About Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India’s leading quick commerce platform. Present in over 125+ cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other essentials in categories such as hygiene and wellness, home and kitchen, office and electricals, beauty and grooming, and more to the doorsteps of Indians in 10 minutes.

