Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Shekhar Kapur pose with new UK PM Rishi Sunak in throwback photo

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture as he congratulated Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK. The photo featured actor Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, among others celebrities. Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the news of Rishi becoming the new UK PM, and cheered for him on social media. (Also read: Rishi Sunak as new Britain PM: Neetu Kapoor gets 'cheap thrills', Vivek Agnihotri calls it 'civilisational justice)

In the throwback, Sonam and Anand are standing on the extreme ends as they pose for a group picture. Sonam wore a green outfit and Anand wore a black formal suit with white sneakers. The couple smiled while posing for the camera. Rishi Sunak stood at the back, in the centre, and wore a white shirt with black tie and black blazer. Shekhar wore a white shirt with a black coat.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ayaan wrote, “Many many congratulations prime minister @rishisunakmp.” He used the hashtags ‘UK’ and ‘UK prime minister’ in the caption. One person commented, “Wah bahut khoob (Wow, good)." Another person wrote, “This picture just keeps on surprising.” Other person commented, “Lovely pic, so much talent, so many old friends.”

Many Bollywood actors had congratulated Rishi Sunak after he became the PM of UK. Raveena Tondon, Amitabh Bachchan and Vivek Agnihotri among others took to social media to share their excitement.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself in a black tracksuit on Instagram handle and wrote, “Jai Bharat... now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.” Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.”

Raveena Tandon reacted to the news on Twitter handle. She wrote in reply to a tweet by ANI, “Diwali seems to be special this year ! ‘India Vs Pak 2022’… Rishi Sunak… so be it good for everyone... may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu on August 20 in Mumbai. Sonam recently threw a dreamy diwali party, which was attended by many celebrity friends and family.

