Rishi Sunak as new Britain PM: Neetu Kapoor gets 'cheap thrills', Vivek Agnihotri calls it 'civilisational justice'

Indians are overjoyed to see Rishi Raj Sunak become the first Indian origin prime minister of Britain. A host of Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the news and cheered for him on social media. While Neetu Kapoor found a strange connection with him, Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi also cheered for him. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Neetu Kapoor for Diwali Puja at home

Neetu shared a picture of Rishi Raj Sunak on Instagram Stories and wrote, “'Rishi Raj Sunak' getting cheap thrills with the name.” The soon-to-be Britain PM's name is same as Neetu's late actor husband, Rishi Kapoor. The name of his father was Raj Kapoor, the legendary filmmaker and actor.

Neetu Kapoor reacted to Rishi Sunak becoming Britain PM.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cool picture of himself in a black tracksuit with a hoodie on Instagram. He wrote, “Jai Bharat... now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.”

Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to Rishi Sunak becoming Britain PM.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.” Chiranjeevi too expressed his happiness to see Rishi Sunak become Britain's first Hindu PM. He wrote, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India.”

Raveena Tandon reacted to the news on Twitter. She wrote in reply to a tweet by ANI, “Diwali seems to be special this year ! #IndiaVsPak2022 #rishisunak so be it good for everyone .. may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true.”

Rishi Raj, 42, won the won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin and its youngest leader in modern times. He is the son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father who was educated at Winchester and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy.

(With PTI inputs)

