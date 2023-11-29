Sonam Kapoor backs sustainable fashion after Alia Bhatt rewore her wedding sari at National Awards ceremony

Actor Sonam Kapoor, known for her sartorial choices and impeccable sense of styling, has recently opened up on why people should be conscious about the need to reuse, repeat and rewear their clothes. (Also Read: Suhana Khan praises Alia Bhatt for repeating her wedding saree and promoting sustainability, Reddit reacts) Sonam Kapoor is a well-known style icon

Sonam on sustainable fashion

She said to ANI, “To me, having a product with longevity is luxury. Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive saris in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I’m also doing the same.”

“So, you see, I grew up appreciating the value of personalisation and the handmade. This to me is true luxury. I consciously buy items that are made by local artisans, are vintage, and even resold,” she added.

“I haven’t bought anything that I haven’t worn multiple times. For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years. I don’t believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I’m borrowing an outfit for an event,” she further added.

On the work front, Sonam has two tentpole projects, one being Battle for Bittora. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps.

Alia rewearing her wedding sari

Sonam's contemporary Alia Bhatt also made a statement on sustainable fashion choices when she rewore her wedding saree at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi last month, where she was present to receive her maiden National Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

When asked about her sartorial choice, Alia told PTI, "Whenever there is a big event or big moment coming up, you start preparing for it. I instinctively felt like, ‘I’m going to re-wear my wedding saree’. The saree was ideated and done beautifully by Sabyasachi Mukherjee but it was a lot of me, white and gold combination and certain symbols. It was the garment I felt most myself in. And it was a really special moment for a different reason. A special outfit can be worn for a special occasion more than once.”

Suhana Khan recently lauded Alia for her sustainable fashion choice at a promotional event for her debut film, The Archies. “Alia wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform, who has an influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability. If Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party. We don't need to buy a new outfit. We don't realise but making new garments creates waste which impacts our biodiversity and environment. So, it's very important," she said.

- With inputs from agencies

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.