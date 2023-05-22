Sonam Kapoor holds son Vayu close as she takes him for a walk, Anand Ahuja captures them

Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her adorable time with her son Vayu as she was seen carrying him for a walk outside. The sweet moment which was captured by husband Anand Ahuja has been doing the rounds of social media. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Anand Ahuja on wedding anniversary, son Vayu also makes appearance) Sonam Kapoor holds son Vayu for a walk outside.

In a new picture that has been shared by HTCity on Instagram, Sonam was seen taking a walk outside in a park in the UK with son Vayu in her arms. Sonam was seen in a keen mood, as she held her son with the support of her arms. Vayu's face wasn't visible, and he was seen in woolen clothes, with a cute black and white striped cap covering his head. Sonam, on the other hand, looked adequately stylish in a long grey overcoat with matching pants. She kept in minimal with her hair tied up in a neat bun and white sneakers. Sharing the candid photo on Instagram, HTCity wrote in the caption, “Keeping up with her mommy duties, @sonamkapoor enjoys a walk with son Vayu while daddy Anand Ahuja captures the moment in his camera.”

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Sonam shared a long note summing up seven years of their time together on Instagram, including their courtship period. Anand also dedicated her a post where he shared videos and pictures of Sonam holding their son Vayu and a video of Vayu playing on the bed.

In a recent interview with Grazia India, Sonam had revealed how she's not trying any diet to lose her pregnancy weight. “I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales,” she said.

Sonam and Anand met through her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. The Neerja actor often takes to Instagram to share details of her pregnancy and her life as a new mom.

