Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in yellow as she decks up for a wedding celebration, fans love 'glow of motherhood' on her'

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot on Thursday. She wore a yellow ethnic suit. She looked elegant in all her photos. Her fans called her ‘sunshine.’ Along with fans pouring love for her look, her actor-father Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor reacted to her pictures. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from latest photoshoot, says she ‘wants attention'; Maheep Kapoor Suhana Khan react)

Sonam shared a close up picture of hers. She wore a yellow suit with flower designs on it. She opted for a bun hairstyle and accessorised her look with gajra around her hair. She wore matching earrings and rings with green coloured bindi on her forehead. In one of the pictures, she kept her eyes closed and her hand under her chin while posing for the camera. In another picture, she sat on a chair and held a small clutch in her hand. She was all smiles while looking straight into the camera. Sonam appears to have decked up for a wedding celebration in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “(Sun emoji) of #VSNEAKEDIT. Anarkali by @gaurangofficial, clutch by @jade_bymk, jewels by @amrapalijewels, styled by @rheakapoor @manishamelwani @sanyakapoor, make up @savleenmanchanda, hair @themadhurinakhale, images @thehouseofpixels.” Anil Kapoor wrote, "Classic (red heart emoji). Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Sonam's fans wrote, “Here comes the sun (sun emoji).” Another fan commented, “My sunchine.” Other fan wrote, “Amazing and different glow ma'am..Might be glow of motherhood (red heart emoji).” “So gorgeous”, wrote one person. Many fans appreciated her pictures and dropped heart emojis.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. The couple had dated for a few years before they got married in May 2018. Recently, the couple took to Instagram to explain the significance behind their son's name and wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Sonam has been sharing her journey as a new mom on social media. Recently, The actor took to Instagram Stories to share details of her delivery and her post-natal routine since son's birth. She also sent a sweet surprise to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover after becoming parents to their first child-daughter Devi.

