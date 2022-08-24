Sonam Kapoor reveals why she didn't react to being trolled for maternity shoots: I understand I live a very charmed life

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja on August 20, has opened up about why she did not find it necessary to react to trolls' comments about her look during her pregnancy. Sonam served several looks flaunting her baby bump and also posed in a number of maternity photoshoots since she and Anand announced the pregnancy in a joint photoshoot in March this year. Also Read| Sonam Kapoor recalls what measures she took for healthy pregnancy at 37

In her first interview after welcoming her son, Sonam spoke about her pregnancy looks and some negative reactions she received to them. The actor said she understands she lives a very privileged life and doesn't think the trolling should be seen as a big issue for her.

She explained to Vogue, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

The actor added, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain, and stretch marks."

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai in May 2018. They announced the arrival of their baby via Instagram on Saturday. Their post read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…” Sonam also recently gave a peek at some of the gifts given to her newborn son. She shared a video that showed a customised green blanket with ‘Baby K Ahuja’ embroidered on it.

