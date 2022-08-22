Sonam Kapoor recalls what measures she took for healthy pregnancy at 37: 'Progesterone shots in my thighs, stomach'

Sonam Kapoor announced her baby’s arrival on August 20. Sonam and Anand Ahuja shared the news via an Instagram post. In a recent interview, Sonam was asked about her ‘tough first trimester’. The actor narrated the story of when she found out about her pregnancy and under what circumstances. Read more: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy; Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan share messages

Sonam’s baby post was shared with Bob Marley's song Three Little Birds. Sonam and businessman-husband Anand's note that was shared on Saturday read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…” Sonam added a blue heart emoji as the caption of her baby announcement.

In her latest interview with Vogue India, Sonam Kapoor, who shot a cover spread with the magazine ahead of her baby’s arrival, revealed that she found out about her pregnancy on Christmas last year. She said she gave the big news to Anand over a Zoom call. “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid-19 and I basically Zoomed (video called) him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well,” Sonam said.

Sonam also discussed how people get tensed, when women get pregnant after they turn 31 or 32. The actor added that a lot of people in London were suffering from Covid-19 during the first trimester of her pregnancy. Recalling the ‘tough’ time, Sonam said that after she came down with a fever, she even googled ‘what happens if you have Covid-19 when you’re pregnant’.

“We had all decided that I would be extra careful since a lot of people in London were getting Covid-19 around that time, but exactly a month later, I came down with a fever, cough and cold. I was terrified and immediately started googling ‘what happens if you have Covid when you’re pregnant?” It was tough. I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach—practically everywhere on my body — because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden. Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. They tell you don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t get gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. I was like, ‘wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s (Anil Kapoor) genes, I look very young. It’ll be fine’,” Sonam told Vogue India.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for a few years, and married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Sonam announced her pregnancy in March and shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Anand. The actor had written along with the photos, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

