Sonam Kapoor says she was planning a baby in 2020, got delayed due to Covid-19: 'Told my husband, we can't wait anymore'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20. In the final stretch of her pregnancy, Sonam, gave an interview to a magazine, where she reflected on her future and also traced back her journey to motherhood. The actor revealed that her and husband Anand were planning for their first child in 2020, but were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonam revealed it was on her birthday last year that she told Anand that they could not wait anymore. Read more: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

Sonam Kapoor said she became pregnant with her first child in December last year. The actor had announced her pregnancy in March and had shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Anand via an Instagram post. Sonam had announced her baby’s arrival in August through an Instagram post.

In a new video of her interview with Vogue India that was released on Friday, Sonam not only recalled her ‘tough first trimester’ and what measures she took for healthy pregnancy at 37, she also shared how the Covid-19 pandemic changed her baby plans. Sonam reportedly gave the interview two weeks before her due date in August.

“Honestly, (when) I got married (2018), we wanted to wait for two years and then the (Covid-19) pandemic happened. Then I heard lots of stories from my friends, who went through a very difficult time during the pandemic, going to hospitals, having their parents with them. In India we are used to a support system of our moms, our in-laws and all of that. You want your mother around. You want your partner around and to come to the hospital, all these things. So, Anand and I decided… We were planning for 2020. Then we were in Delhi at the beginning of the pandemic at his parents’ house and at that point we just decide to wait, because we did not know what Covid-19 was at that point. We did not understand and we thought, let’s just wait,” Sonam said.

Sonam also shared that after her doctors gave her a go-ahead, her and Anand tried for a baby and she found out about her pregnancy around Christmas last year. Sonam said, “So, we waited and waited and waited; and this pandemic didn’t seem to be going anywhere. Then I remember in June (2021), it was my birthday and I told my husband, ‘I think it is time, I don’t think we can wait anymore’. I had done all my check-ups with a couple of doctors, in India and in London, and they said you are fine. You have something called AMH that women have, so that is fine, everything is fine, so just try… We went ahead, and by December we were pregnant, and then I had to start taking progesterone shots because of my age.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for a few years before they married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Sonam had announced her pregnancy with the couple’s photos, and wrote on Instagram, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

