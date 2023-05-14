Sonam Kapoor shares childhood pics with mom, fans call them ‘twins’; Vayu also features in her cute Mother's Day post

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated Mother's Day on May 14 with a trip down the memory lane. The actor shared throwback photos of herself as a child with mom Sunita Kapoor. She also posted some other photos with Sunita as well as mother-in-law Priya Ahuja that were taken at the actor's 2018 wedding with Anand Ahuja. Along with the old pictures, Sonam also shared a recent photo of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja sitting on grandma Sunita's lap. Vayu was born in August last year, making this Sonam's first Mother's Day with her son. Also read: Sonam Kapoor plays with Vayu in adorable video shared by Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor shared photos from her childhood on Mother's Day. Son Vayu also featured in the post.

On Sunday, Sonam shared the photos on Instagram. "Happy Mama's Day to the best moms in the world… I love you so much," Sonam wrote in her caption. The first photo featured Sonam as a baby sitting on her mom Sunita Kapoor's lap. The second one featured Vayu on Sunita's lap during a family holiday. His face was covered with a heart eyes emoji. The actor also shared a cute photo of Sunita holding a young Sonam in her arms.

The actor shared another photo with Sunita from her 2018 wedding festivities. They were both decked up in cream ethnic outfits and heavy traditional jewellery. Sonam posed with husband Anand Ahuja's mom Priya in another throwback picture from the wedding celebrations, which were held in Mumbai.

Sonam shared a couple of photos of mom Sunita from her younger days. She posed in a saree with her own mother in one of them. There was also an old picture of Sunita with her sister and niece during a vacation in the mountains. Many reacted to Sonam's throwback photos, and said Sunita's old pictures reminded them of the actor. One wrote, "Your mum (heart eyes emojis)." Another one wrote, "You and your mother are twins for sure."

Earlier this year, Sonam had also celebrated Mothering Day (Mother's Day in the UK) on March 19 with a lavish lunch party and shared some glimpses of the celebrations. Sonam on Instagram gave a sneak peek of her beautiful London home and the lunch table, which was decorated with yellow candles and flowers. She also posted a photo of herself in a red dress. "Spending Mothering Day or (Mother's Day in the United Kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring," she had written in her caption.

