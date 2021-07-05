Sonam Kapoor thanks her lucky stars she didn't end up marrying 'somebody from Bollywood'

Sonam Kapoor thanked her stars that she didn't end up with someone from the film industry. The actor is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, with whom she divides time between their houses in New Delhi and London.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. She said that like her, Anand is a feminist, and that people in the film industry can have a very myopic view of the world.

“I’m really fortunate to have met somebody who is like-minded and a feminist,” she told Vogue. “Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.” Asked if anything has surprised her, she said, “This is the first year that we’ve spent every night together. Usually, we travel so much. I’ve realised that we’re obsessed with each other and we have a lot of fun together.”

Sonam said that living in London gives her an element of anonymity -- she does her own shopping, for instance -- but acknowledged that brown people 'are everywhere'. She said, “I was in Scotland and there were Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Middle Eastern people everywhere, and they’re all obsessed with Bollywood.”

Sonam was last seen in a starring role in 2019's The Zoya Factor. She appeared in a cameo in AK vs AK, in which she played a version of herself, alongside her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She will next be seen in Blind, a remake of a South Korean thriller co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, which she shot in Scotland.