Sonam Kapoor to represent India at Rishi Sunak’s reception in UK-India week

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, for his upcoming reception on the occasion of UK-India Week 2023. Sonam lives in London with her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, and will be attending on behalf of India. Previously, Sonam was invited to King Charles III's coronation concert, where she delivered a spoken word performance. Also read: Sonam Kapoor's birthday party in London was a stylish affair, had oysters and caviar on menu

She will be seen at the reception which will take place at the PM's official residence and office on 10 Downing Street. The celebration is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London. Sonam will be attending the reception on Wednesday and will talk about India and its cultural influence across the globe.

UK-India Week 2023

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF’s flagship event. The weeklong programme intends to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between UK and India by providing a platform to talk about crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation among others for progress and harmony.

Talking about the role of IGF in bringing both countries closer, PM Rishi Sunak was quoted by News18 saying, "India Global Forum’s annual UK-India Week is a highly anticipated fixture in the bilateral calendar of our two great nations. It is a catalyst for forging new trade ties, lasting collaborations, and a better future for our people. I’m confident this partnership will be a defining one for our times.”

Sonam Kapoor in London

Sonam shifted to London during the first wave of Covid-19 in India. She married Anand in 2018. The couple frequently travelled to London where Anand spent most of his time, until they shifted to the country for good. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her life in the UK on social media and visits her family in India.

She welcomed her first born, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022 in India. Later, the couple returned to London. Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija's upcoming Blind. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. It will stream on Jio Cinema from July 7.

