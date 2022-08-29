Rhea Kapoor reveals how Sonam Kapoor attended Kunal Rawal-Arpita’s wedding, Varun dances with baratis. Watch

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on August 29 and social media is still flooded with pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony. Adding to this, Rhea Kapoor. who attended the wedding, shared some more glimpses from the intimate all-white wedding. It took place at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. Also read: Celebs at Kunal Rawal’s wedding ceremony

In the new video, Varun Dhawan is seen dancing with the baratis (groom's side) with the groom in the centre. His wife, Natasha also appeared in the video. It further featured a glimpse of Arpita decked up in an ivory lehenga, followed by a moment from the wedding mandap. While in one picture Kunal is seen adorably planting a kiss on Rhea’s cheek, the producer also revealed how Sonam Kapoor, who just gave birth to her son, joined them through a video call. Others such as Masaba Gupta and Anshula Kapoor were also a part of the video.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “He did it. @kunalrawaldstressmade the best decision of his life and married @arpita__mehta Turning the page to the next chapter in your life is always that much sweeter when surrounded by Congratulations both of you!#amkrforever.” The video has received love from celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Raja Kumari and Pooja Dhingra on social media.

Kunal and Arpita dated for almost 10 years before tying the knot. They opted for a private ceremony in the presence of only close friends and family members. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Dhawan were among the guests.

On Monday, the newlyweds shared the first images of their wedding on social media. Kunal wrote, “This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings! #JustMarried#AMKRForever.”

