Venice Film Festival best director winner Anuparna Roy quit IT job for films, upset family 'never noticed her passion'

First-time filmmaker Anuparna Roy has got everyone talking. The director recently made history when she won the Best Director prize in the Horizons section of the prestigious Venice International Film Festival for her debut film, Songs of Forgotten Trees. However, her journey to celluloid was not an easy one. Anuparna worked in the IT sector, and according to her family, she never showed much inclination towards filmmaking until much later in life. Anuparna Roy won Best Director in the Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival.

Anuparna Roy's journey to filmmaking

In an interview with PTI, Anuparna's father, Brahmananda Roy, said, "We had not noticed much love and passion for films during her school days, but she was studious. Her ambition for films came to the fore later when she started her career in the IT sector. She had a resolve to create her own identity."

Anuparna eventually decided to quit her job and take the plunge into film direction, a decision that upset many of her family members. In 2021, she moved to Mumbai to pursue filmmaking full-time. "When we first came to know about her decision in post 2020, we thought it was a gamble. She had no previous experience in filmmaking. But her dedication, zeal and perseverance gradually made us confident about her ability," her father added.

Anuparna's mother, Manisha Roy, said she 'initially thought she would get a government job' and often chided her for changing careers. But she added she was proud of her for sticking to her conviction despite opposition.

About Songs of Forgotten Trees

Songs of Forgotten Trees, Anuparna's debut feature film, tells the relationship between two women - a migrant actor and a corporate worker - in Mumbai. The filmmaker made history by becoming the first Indian to win the best director award in the festival's Orizzonti section for her the film. Songs of Forgotten Trees has been backed by Anurag Kashyap as executive producer.