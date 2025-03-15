Menu Explore
Soni Razdan pens poem for daughter Alia Bhatt as she turns 32: ‘A little wish for you...’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 15, 2025 08:54 PM IST

Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations are in full swing. The actor turns 32 on March 15, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is leading the birthday wishes.

Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations were in full swing. The actor turned 32 on Saturday, and among the first wishers was from her mother, Soni Razdan, who penned an adorable poem for her "dearest" daughter. Also read: On Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday, 10 breathtaking looks that prove she is the queen of international red carpet. Pics

Soni took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with the Highway actor.(Instagram)
Soni took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with the Highway actor.(Instagram)

Soni's post for Alia

Soni took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with the Highway actor. Along with the pictures, Soni added a caption expressing her love for her "birdie."

Her post read: "Dearest Alia, A little wish for you … You perhaps do not knowHow you make all our lives glowHope you have a smashing yearAnd live it without any fearsMay audacity be your friendAnd your triumphs never endMay your troubles melt away(And not come back another day)I know my poem's not that greatBut it's heart's in the right placeAll that I'm trying to conveyIs I love you more than words can say… Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying."

Meanwhile, Alia and her mother shared screen space in spy thriller Raazi (2018).

More wishes for Alia

Earlier in the day, her mother-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor, also wished Alia with a social media post, calling her a "gorgeous friend" and sharing a special memory from their bond.

Alia, who married Ranbir Kapoor, son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, in April 2022, had initially planned a Holi and birthday getaway to Alibaug.

However, she cut her trip short after learning about the passing of filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, the father of her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. Deb Mukherjee, a veteran of Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 83 on Friday.

Alia celebrated her birthday amidst the media, where she also shared insights about her upcoming film, 'Love and War'.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Discussing the film's progress, Alia revealed that the cast is currently filming during night schedules to ensure a distraction-free environment for Bhansali's signature elaborate storytelling.

