Sonu Sood faces flak for riding bike without helmet and safety gear; Spiti police to take action

Actor Sonu Sood is facing flak for riding a bike in Spiti Valley without a helmet and other safety gear, especially because he was recently talking about road safety. An Instagram page posted numerous videos of the actor in Spiti, including some videos of him riding shirtless with his googles on. After numerous people on the internet called him out for it, the Spiti Valley posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they will take legal action. (Also Read: Sonu Sood asks people to wear seat belts in road safety message days after wife Sonali Sood's accident. Watch) Sonu Sood is getting called out for riding without safety gear in Spiti Valley.

Sonu Sood rides bike shirtless in Spiti Valley

A video posted on the Instagram page three days ago shows Sonu riding through snow-capped mountains with a bunch of bikers while shirtless, in shorts, with a pair of sunglasses on. The text on the video reads, “Yeh Spiti hai…yahan sirf asli log chalte hain..(This is Spiti, only genuine people are welcome here).” The page also posted other videos in which Sonu tells the bikers he had fun riding with them. He removes the helmet he’s wearing in that video before talking to the bikers.

Backlash for riding without safety gear

While other videos show Sonu with a helmet on, the only one that did rounds on social media was the one where he was seen without it. People on Instagram and X seemed miffed with it, with one person writing, “Pls wear riding gears n helmet …you’ve been a great example of kindness and inspiration. Pls don’t encourage riding without helmet n proper gears in terrain like these.” Another wrote, “So called Star riding without helmet and gears.”

One person questioned, “So will @himachalpolice take any action on @SonuSood for riding naked without a helmet in Spiti? No protective gear, no clothes — for god knows what he is trying to promote. Are celebrities above the law? @splahhp #HimachalPradesh.” A miffed X user wrote, “This obnoxious trend is becoming like an epidemic. These places were better preserved with no easy access. Now every moron flaunts their stupidity on these treacherous roads. Why doesn't the law take strict action of banning them I don't understand.” One joked, “Lolz only helmet is required there ain't no law on driving without tshirt.”

Spiti police to take action

Spiti police released a note on X stating that they will take action against Sonu. Their statement reads, “A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023.”

The note further reads, “However, the task of investigating the authenticity has been handed over to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang. Whatever necessary action is required as per the law, it will be taken by the district police. District Police Lahaul-Spiti appeals to all citizens and tourists to follow traffic rules and adopt disciplined and responsible behaviour.”