Sonu Sood mourns death of young Avijot Singh after battle with kidney disease: ‘I’ll always be there for your family’

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently visited flood-affected regions in Punjab to support families in crisis, is now mourning the loss of Avijot, a young boy he had met just days ago during his relief efforts. The actor had promised the child and his family that he would stand by them, ensuring his treatment continued despite the devastation caused by the floods. (Also read: Sonu Sood meets 'brave' Avijot undergoing treatment amid Punjab floods, promises to ‘help him heal’) Sonu Sood shared a post on X from the hospital.

Sonu Sood's post

Tragically, Avijot has died, leaving behind grieving parents and loved ones. Sharing an emotional note on social media, Sonu Sood wrote, “Avijot, from the day I met you, you inspired me with your strength. Today I say goodbye, but I’ll always be there for your family. RIP little angel.”

A few days ago, Sonu had shared photos from his visit to the hospital when he had met Avijot and his family. The actor spoke to him and also caressed his head. Sonu captioned the post, "Met little Avijot today in Punjab — a brave soul with a big fight ahead. We’ll do everything we can to help him heal. Wishing this little angel strength and a speedy recovery. He’s not alone."

Sonu's efforts for Punjab

Over the last few weeks, Sonu has been working tirelessly to support relief efforts for the flood-affected communities in the state. "With Punjab, forever. We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak — and the strength that refused to fade. Villages under water, lives uprooted, but hope still standing. Whatever Punjab needs, we are here. To help. To rebuild. To heal — together. With Punjab. Forever," he had written in a post, sharing pictures of the affected areas.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu had said, "I am going to Baghpur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Firozpur, Fazilka, Ajnala, and I will try to go around and find out the situation. I feel that in the coming time, since it is still raining in Punjab, many houses have been destroyed, the livelihood of the people has been ruined, so I will try to give all the help and take a list of their needs from the local administration."

"This is not a work of a week or ten days. It will take at least a few months to get Punjab back on its feet. I think everyone is coming forward. But still, we need many hands to join so that Punjab can be revived as soon as possible. For those whose houses have been destroyed, we will try together to build some houses. I will try to reach the most affected villages," he added.