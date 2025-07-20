Sonu Sood rescues snake with bare hands at home; warns fans not to try it too: ‘Hume toh aata hai pakadna’

Actor Sonu Sood calmly rescued a snake found inside his residential society in Mumbai recently. Displaying remarkable composure, Sonu caught the non-venomous rat snake with his bare hands. However, he used the moment to emphasise an important message, i.e. to always call trained professionals in such situations. Actor Sonu Sood rescued a non-venomous rat snake in Mumbai, urging others to call professionals in such situations.

Sonu Sood rescues snake from his society

On Saturday, the actor shared a video of the incident on social media. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Yeh humari society ke andar aa gaya. This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful. Kahi baar humari societies mein aate hain, toh professionals ko zarur bulao. Hume toh aata hai pakadna, isiliye pakad liya, but be careful. Very, very important to be careful. Always call professionals, don’t try this. (This one came inside our society. This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful. Sometimes they enter our societies, so it's important to call professionals. I know a little bit about how to catch them, that's why I did it, but be careful. It's very, very important to be cautious. Always call professionals, don’t try this yourself)."

He then gently placed the snake inside a pillow cover and instructed his team to safely release it into a nearby forest area.

This act of kindness comes shortly after another heartwarming gesture by the actor. A few days ago, Sonu extended help to Ambadas Pawar, a 76-year-old farmer from Hadolti village in Maharashtra’s Latur district, who was seen manually ploughing his field due to the inability to afford bullocks. Moved by the viral video, Sonu responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Aap number bhejiye, hum bail bhejte hai," promising to gift the farmer a pair of bullocks to ease his burden.

Sonu Sood's latest work

Sonu was last seen in Fateh, his directorial debut, which he also wrote and headlined. The action-packed film featured a strong ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. He also appeared in the Tamil action-comedy Madha Gaja Raja, co-starring Vishal.