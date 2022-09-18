Sonu Sood urges people not to share leaked videos from Chandigarh University: 'Time for us to stand with our sisters'

Actor Sonu Sood, who hails from Punjab, has reacted to the video leak incident at Chandigarh University that has taken the nation by storm. In a tweet, the actor called the incident ‘very unfortunate’ and emphasised that it was time everyone stood by the victims of the episode. The incident involves the leaking of private videos of 60 girls from the university onto the internet recently, which sparked protests at the varsity over the weekend. Also read: Sonu Sood helps little Bihar girl who was born with four legs, four arms

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Sonu wrote, “Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It’s time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society.” Several appeals have been made to people to not circulate the said videos on social media or WhatsApp in order to not further harass the victims. Seemingly attributing to that, Sonu added, “These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible!”

Sonu Sood's tweet on the Chandigarh University video leak

Chaos erupted on campus recently when it was discovered that some videos of the hostel girls bathing were available on the internet. Investigations revealed that a girl from the hostel itself had made those videos of around 60 girls and sent them to a boy she knew, who lives in Shimla. That person allegedly uploaded the videos online. The accused reportedly confessed to having done this when cornered by other girls and the hostel authorities.

There were widespread protests from students at the university after the incident came to light. The authorities have urged the students to maintain peace and assured strict action against the guilty. Police have dismissed the reports of death or injuries or attempts to suicide in the aftermath of the video leak. “It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused student has been arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported,” Mohali SSP told Hindustan Times.

