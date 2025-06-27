Sourav Ganguly hosts Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur for dinner at home in Kolkata as they promote Metro In Dino

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly met with Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Kolkata on Thursday. The actors, who visited the city of Joy to promote their film Metro...In Dino, had a homely visit at Dada's residence, where they were treated to some scrumptious meals. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan says mom Amrita Singh reading trolls' comments about her is hurtful: 'If I could block her social media') Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur during a meeting with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, amid promotions of their upcoming film Metro...In Dino, in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly hosts Sara, Aditya for dinner

Sourav met Sara and Aditya on Thursday and hosted them for dinner at his home in Kolkata. The actors were there to promote their upcoming film Metro In Dino. In the pictures from the meet-up, Sara and Aditya can be seen chatting with Ganguly and his family over a meal. Another picture also shows the actors and the cricketer chatting it up in his living room. Ganguly also watched the trailer of Metro...In Dino, and expressed his appreciation to director Anurag Basu.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur chatting it up with Sourav Ganguly.

About Metro In Dino

The trailer of Metro...In Dino was released earlier this month. Along with Aditya and Sara, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal. The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couples--Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro, and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The movie will be released in theatres on 4 July.

Sara and Aditya have been extensively promoting the film across the country. They were recently in Bengaluru too. Last week, Aditya also sang live at an Arijit Singh concert to promote the film.

With inputs from ANI