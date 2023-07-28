Gadar 2 team thinks not even south stars can match Sunny Deol in the hammer scene: Anil Sharma

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has revealed that the team of Gadar 2 believed that other actors could have also pulled the hammer scene in the upcoming film, and even looked good in it. However, the team is convinced that no one could have appeared the way Sunny Deol did in the scene, Anil said in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama. Anil was speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his upcoming film. (Also read: Ameesha Patel reveals many people doubted how she would play a mother in Gadar 2) Gadar 2 first look featuring Sunny Deol.

South stars and Sunny Deol

Speaking about the talked-about scene, Anil said he was sitting with a team of 10-15 people from his crew and discussing the hammer scene. “I asked them, ‘Jo Bollywood aur South ke bade bade hero hai, woh yeh scene karte toh kaise lagta (How would it look if big stars from Bollywood or south would have done this)?’ They unanimously said, ‘Woh log karte toh bhi accha lagta lekin jaise Sunny sir lag rahe hai, waisa koi nahin lagta (They'd have looked fine, but no one could've looked how Sunny sir does).'"

Why Gadar 2

Anil also shared Sunny's first reaction to Gadar 2. "Sunny told me 'Gadar itni badi hit hai. Uski ek legacy hai (Gadar has been a huge hit and has its own legacy)'. I replied, ‘Kyunki poora Hindustan chahta hai ki Gadar 2 banein. Humein logon ki toh sunni chahiye (The entire country wants Gadar 2 to be made and we should listen to the people)’. This is when he agreed to a narration. When he heard the story, unki aankhon mein nanha sa ek aansoo aaya (He had a tiny tear in his eyes)'. That’s how the journey began," the filmmaker added.

More about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 reunites Sunny with Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma who reprise their roles of Sakeena and Jeete in the new film. Sunny also comes back in his avatar of Tara Singh from the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice to the movie.

Talking about his new film, Sunny had earlier said in a press statement, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

