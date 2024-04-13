Sridevi once wanted to work with Amar Singh Chamkila but he turned her down; reveals his friend

The Amar Singh Chamkila biopic by Imtiaz Ali, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on Netflix on Friday. Since then, an old interview of Chamkila’s friend Sawarn Sivia re-surfaced on YouTube, with India Today reporting that Sridevi once wanted to work with the famous Punjabi singer. (Also Read: Like Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali has made a career out of polarisation) Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila and wanted to work with him, says his friend.

‘Chamkila told Sridevi he can’t speak Hindi’

The publication reports that Sawarn said in the interview that Sridevi watched Chamkila perform and asked him to work with her in a film. However, he turned down her offer. He reportedly said, “Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila; she even asked him to be a hero in her film. But he told her he can’t speak in Hindi. She offered to get him trained in a month, but he said he would lose ₹10 lakh in that time. Sridevi then agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but that couldn’t happen.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Born as Dhanni Ram in Punjab, Chamkila was known for composing and singing polarising music that made him famous. He would even earn the moniker ‘Elvis of Punjab’ through the years. He would perform in the state with his wife Amarjot. Chamkila, his wife and two other members of their group were assassinated in March 8, 1988. The case still remains unsolved.

In 2023, Diljit starred in a Punjabi film called Jodi, which was inspired by Chamkila’s life. The Imtiaz-directorial Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix this Saturday and received good reviews from fans and critics alike. The film, with music by AR Rahman, details the journey of the Punjabi singer’s rise to fame and how he grapples with success before his death. Diljit received rave reviews for his performance. The actor was recently also seen in Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

