Boney Kapoor reveals his mother asked Sridevi to tie him a rakhi after learning about their relationship

Boney Kapoor, who recently lashed out at a vendor who had accused him of non-payment of dues also opened up about his personal life in a recent interview. The producer's marriage with late actor Sridevi and separation with wife Mona was widely covered by gossip mills. Boney, in an interaction with Zoom TV spoke about his mother's reaction on his relationship with Sridevi. (Also read: Sridevi's co-star Mahesh Thakur recalls shooting romantic scene with her: ‘We were petrified’) Boney Kapoor reveals his mom's reaction to his relationship with Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor recalls mom's weird reaction to relationship with Sridevi

The Maidaan producer told that while his wife was aware about his feelings for Sridevi, his mother came to know about it later. He said, “My mother could see (my feelings for Sridevi). On one of the Raksha Bandhans, she gave a thaali (puja plate) with rakhi to Sridevi and asked her to tie me a rakhi (laughs). Sridevi just went to the room and I told her, ‘Don’t worry, don’t bother, keep this thaali here.’ She didn’t understand what the rakhi was all about.”

Boney Kapoor's relationship with Arjun

Boney and Sridevi tied the knot on June 2, 1996. Their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have already started their acting careers. The producer was earlier married to Mona Shourie. The former couple had two children - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with YRF's Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. In his recent interview, Arjun's father had also revealed how it took time for his children to accept his remarriage. He spoke about dealing with Arjun's anger and frustration post divorce with Mona.

Boney's next Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as the protagonist. Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh also play crucial roles in the movie. The sports-drama is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

