Sridevi's co-star Mahesh Thakur recalls shooting romantic scene with her: ‘We were petrified’

Mahesh Thakur, who has had a career in television and movie industry spanning across three decades has worked with many A-listers. The actor recently opened up about his reservations while shooting a romantic sequence with late actor Sridevi for Malini Iyer. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel he spoke regarding his inhibitions while filming the 2004 series. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she would stop Sridevi from coming to Dhadak shoot) Mahesh Thakur recalled shooting romantic scenes with late actor Sridevi.

Mahesh Thakur reveals about his working experience with Sridevi

Mahesh recalled about shooting a wedding night sequence with Sridevi on the very first day of the shoot. He said, “Here I was getting to romance her. Since we had a lot of romantic scenes, we really gelled up well. Also with Satish ji at the helm, it was stressful for any actor to be performing there. But, I think the sense of comfort that Sridevi brought with her… it made things really easy. I remember Prabhudeva had been signed to shoot some initial dance scenes and he too was in awe of her. While we were petrified, she was as welcoming as ever.” The Tu Tu Main Main actor also praised Sridevi for her humility while rehearsing his lines with her.

Sridevi's comeback with Malini Iyer and English Vinglish

Malini Iyer was directed by late actor-director Satish Kaushik and producer Boney Kapoor. Sridevi made her acting comeback after her sabbatical from showbiz with her home-production TV series. She later returned to the big screen with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. Her last movie was Ravi Udyawa's Mom, while she made her final cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Mahesh has been part of iconic shows like Swabhimaan, Aahat, Astitva - Ek Prem Kahani and Shararat. He also worked in popular films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Ho Gaye Aapke, Bluffmaster, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Aashiqui 2 and Sefliee.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place