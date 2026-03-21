SS Rajamouli applauds Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, its 4-hour narrative: ‘Ranveer Singh is masterclass in acting'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it better than the first film and highlighting its scale, writing, and emotional depth. He described the film’s technical aspects and direction as “flawless,” while noting that its emotional stakes keep the narrative grounded. He also commended the performances, particularly Ranveer Singh’s, and acknowledged Aditya Dhar for taking the risk of making a four-hour-long film. Director Aditya Dhar's spy thriller received high praise from SS. Rajamouli for its emotional depth and technical execution, especially Ranveer Singh's dual performance.

Rajamouli shared his Dhurandhar review Calling the film an upgrade over its predecessor, Rajamouli wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.” He went on to describe the film’s writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction as “flawless,” adding that it is ultimately the emotional depth that anchors the spectacle.

Calling the film an upgrade over its predecessor, Rajamouli wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.” He went on to describe the film’s writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction as “flawless,” adding that it is ultimately the emotional depth that anchors the spectacle.

The director also singled out Ranveer Singh for his performance, calling it a standout. “What a performance, man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat,” he wrote.

He further praised R. Madhavan, noting that the actor “carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.” Concluding his note, Rajamouli congratulated the entire team for what he termed a “resounding success.”