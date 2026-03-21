SS Rajamouli applauds Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, its 4-hour narrative: ‘Ranveer Singh is masterclass in acting'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh in dual roles. The action thriller has made ₹240–269 crore globally within two days.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it better than the first film and highlighting its scale, writing, and emotional depth. He described the film’s technical aspects and direction as “flawless,” while noting that its emotional stakes keep the narrative grounded. He also commended the performances, particularly Ranveer Singh’s, and acknowledged Aditya Dhar for taking the risk of making a four-hour-long film.
Rajamouli shared his Dhurandhar review
Calling the film an upgrade over its predecessor, Rajamouli wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.” He went on to describe the film’s writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction as “flawless,” adding that it is ultimately the emotional depth that anchors the spectacle.
Calling the film an upgrade over its predecessor, Rajamouli wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.” He went on to describe the film’s writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction as “flawless,” adding that it is ultimately the emotional depth that anchors the spectacle.
The director also singled out Ranveer Singh for his performance, calling it a standout. “What a performance, man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat,” he wrote.
He further praised R. Madhavan, noting that the actor “carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.” Concluding his note, Rajamouli congratulated the entire team for what he termed a “resounding success.”
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy-action thriller that follows a high-stakes narrative of revenge, with Ranveer Singh portraying Hamza, alias Jaskirat, as the story unfolds amid geopolitical tensions and personal conflict.
At the box office, the film has delivered a massive start. After collecting around ₹43 crore in paid previews and over ₹100 crore on its opening day, Dhurandhar 2 has now crossed approximately ₹240–269 crore globally within just two days of release, underlining its blockbuster trajectory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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