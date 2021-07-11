State of Siege Temple Attack's Ken Ghosh on past fallout with Shahid Kapoor: 'There are always ups and downs'

Ken Ghosh recently opened up about his past fallout with Shahid Kapoor. The director, who recently helmed State of Siege: Temple Attack, has worked with Shahid on a few projects. This includes their debut film Ishq Vishk.

Shahid Kapoor and Ken Ghosh have also worked on Fida (2004) and Chance Pe Dance (2010). During the making of their last movie, they were reportedly involved in arguments owing to a clash of schedules. A little over a decade later, Ken was asked if his relationship with Shahid has mended with time.

Ken told News18, “There are always ups and downs in every relationship… now we are too old for that stuff.” He was also asked if he would collaborate with Shahid in the near future. He replied, "Right now there are no plans as such."

In the past, Ken has spoken about Shahid a few times, including once on the occasion of his birthday. In 2018, Ken told Hindustan Times, "Over the years, I have only seen him grow and mature as an actor. I saw that talent there in the first couple of months while working on the film. You are either an actor or not, it should come from within. What you can learn is the craft. Shahid was always an actor, he just honed his skills. He was fantastic in Jab We Met (2007) and Kaminey (2009)."

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli sit on Vamika's baby mat in new video. Watch

Shahid was last seen in 2019's Kabir Singh. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial was a huge success, securing a spot among the highest-grossing movies of the year. Shahid has a few projects in the pipeline. These include a digital series with The Family Man creators Raj and DK, and the cricket-themed movie Jersey.

Ken, on the other hand, released his movie State of Siege: Temple Attack on Zee5. The movie stars Akshaye Khanna in the lead.