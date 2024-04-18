Step inside Dia Mirza's beautiful Mumbai home that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. See pics

Dia Mirza's Mumbai home has the best of both worlds: access to the outdoors alongside well-crafted, cosy interior design. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share fresh photos of the house. In a few of the pictures, Dia Mirza posed in a white sitting area with lots of bright cushions, near an oversized glass window with plenty of natural light. Also read: Dia Mirza welcomes fans inside her 'home sweet home' with new post Dia Mirza's home is located in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

Dia Mirza shares new photos of her house

In Mumbai, where homes with outdoor spaces are rare and coveted, Dia's house features a terrace garden, complete with white flowers. With her latest post, the actor gave a glimpse of how her home has greenery at every turn – from views of large branches of trees on the terrace to lots of potted plants near the glass windows.

Dia posed standing near some branches in some of the pictures she posted. The actor wore a white saree with black blouse in the photos. Her caption read, “Inside/outside.”

More about Dia's home

Dia keeps sharing glimpses of her eco-friendly home, which is a visual treat for every nature lover. Inviting and peaceful, the house boasts window gardens filled with lush green plants that bring the outdoors in. Dia's home features rustic hand-painted furniture, wooden flooring, white-washed brick walls, intricately woven rugs, and lots of plants in every corner.

The1800 sq ft, three-bedroom apartment is nestled in Bandra's well-known Pali Hill neighbourhood and was purchased by Dia at the age of 19, as per a 2021 report by Cosmopolitan India. In a 2017 interview with The Quit, Dia revealed that the home was renovated by herself and then-husband Sahil Sangha keeping sustainability in mind. Dia announced her separation from the filmmaker in 2019.

On February 15, 2021, Dia tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. She gave birth to their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May 2021. The ceremony was in the complex of the same building she lives in.

Ahead, some more photos of Dia's picture-perfect, environment-friendly Mumbai home:

