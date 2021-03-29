Step inside Sanjay Dutt's beautiful home that treasures memories of his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis

On the occasion of Holi this year, Sanjay Dutt shared a picture with his wife Maanayata and twins, Iqra and Shahraan. The family were dressed in white, with colour smeared on their face and clothes. While Sanjay shared a glimpse of the family's indoor Holi celebrations, the picture also gave a peek into the actor's home.

The Munna Bhai MBBS star resides in Mumbai’s Pali Hill neighbourhood. The actor is neighbours of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. In pictures shared by Sanjay and Maanayata on Instagram, the couple has opted for a minimalistic decor for their home while treasuring the memories Sanjay shares with his family.

Sanjay, Maanayata and the twins are often seen posing beside a dining table and a display of pictures. The actor has mounted solo pictures of his late parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, taken from their early days of acting. Sanjay has also placed a few memories from his growing up years. A few childhood photos and pictures featuring their parents with yesteryear stars are placed under the huge frames. The dining area also features a grand chandelier that grabs your attention instantly.

Pictures have also revealed that Sanjay and Maanayata have mounted a large drawing of Nargis and Sunil in their bedroom. A mural of Sanjay also hangs up a wall in the house. The couple has also framed photos of their memorable moments featuring the twins. The couple has also infused artworks of religious icons into the house decor.

Sanjay has also blended elements like an electric guitar, one of his prized possessions, a floor lamp designed in the shape of a rifle into the decor. The house also boasts of an in-house gym, a balcony capturing the breathtaking view of the Mumbai skies, and a well-equipped kitchen.

Last year, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer but he defeated the disease. Sharing a statement in October 2020, he said, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family."

Sanjay has a few projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Shamshera, led by Ranbir Kapoor, K.G.F Chapter 2 and Prithviraj.

