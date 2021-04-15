Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Sidharth Malhotra's fuss-free Mumbai bachelor pad, designed by Gauri Khan. See pics


Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai home is a typical bachelor pad where 'less is more'. Check out the pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra's home has been designed by Gauri Khan.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai home was done up in 2018 by actor Shah Rukh Khan's interior designer wife, Gauri Khan. A look inside the house shows how it is a reflection of the actor himself.

Sidharth made his acting debut with Student of the Year (2012) and has been steadily working his way up in Bollywood. He will be seen next in Shershaah, in which he plays late Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the Kargil War.

Kiara Advani responds to fan who requested 10-minute meeting

Ananya reveals Suhana is the 'makeup guru' of their squad with Shanaya

Ram Kapoor pays tribute to father Anil Kapoor: 'You were a true legend dad'

Vivek Oberoi on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I just laughed it off’

Giving a dekko into his plush home, Gauri, in an Instagram post in 2018, had written: "An inside look into Sid’s house... Simple and stylish. Feels warm and inviting. Even without all the little things usually seen in family homes. It’s distinctive masculine look is what is most appealing. #GauriKhanDesigns @s1dofficial"

With geometric patterns, black and white striped walls, and lot of neutral colours, the house looks warm and inviting yet fuss-free and light.

The living room is expansive with a spacious balcony. The walls have pictures of the actor's all-time favourite crime thriller classics like Scarface and Goodfellas. There are also lamps and few artefacts. The circular dining table leaves more room for space.

Also read: When Sharmila Tagore's father blamed her for Tiger Pataudi dropping a catch: 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night'

His kitchen is minimal, where 'less is more' is the reigning mantra. It has a lot of white to give more sense of space.

In 2019, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview: "It’s quite surreal to see me graduate from a one-bedroom apartment that I shared with others to my new house with many more bedrooms to myself (laughs). Life has been good."

sidharth malhotra mumbai gauri khan bollywood

IND USA
