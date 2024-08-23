Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film refuses to slow down, grosses 428 cr

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film will soon enter the ₹500 crore club globally. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Maddock Films shared its total collection in the first week of its release. The horror comedy hit the theatres on August 15, on Independence Day. (Also Read | Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke in Stree 2: 'Logo ko samajh aa gaya') Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 8: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 worldwide collection so far

The production house on X shared a poster with the new numbers. It read, “Stree Mania continues! ₹428 crore worldwide GBO. India GBO ₹363 crore, overseas GBO ₹64.5 crore. Total net collection India: ₹308 crore Day 1-7: ₹289.6 crore. Day 8 (Thursday): ₹18.2 crore.”

The film's team captioned the post, "Stree mania sweeps the nation, hitting yet another record! Thank you, everyone, for your immense and blockbuster love."

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the latest title from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe. It takes off after the events of 2018's Stree, where the ghost of a courtesan, who was wronged in her mortal life, comes back to Chanderi to help Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends fight a new mystical enemy called Sarkata.

The second part also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Actors Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special cameos in the film.

Details about Stree 3

Dinesh has already announced that they are moving ahead with Stree 3. Last month, Dinesh had said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Stree 2 is like the mothership. It answers a lot of questions that Stree one raised and also tells you what the connections are. What will come next after Stree will be a film called Thama, which we will tell you about later. We have already written Stree 3, so the gap will be less." The film faced a box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

Sunny Deol praised Stree 2

Recently, actor Sunny Deol congratulated the team of Stree 2 for the film's success at the box office. On his Instagram Stories, the actor shared the film's poster and wrote an encouraging note to the cast and crew. "Congratulations to team Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoons to the box office and cheer for exhibitors," read his note.