Suhana Khan poses with friend, Shanaya Kapoor hugs Khushi Kapoor at Tania Shroff birthday bash; See inside pics

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had a blast with their friends at Tania Shroff's birthday party in Mumbai. Tania, who is dating Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, turned a year older on Wednesday. Several inside pictures from the bash have surfaced online, shared by Suhana and Shanaya. Also read: Agastya Nanda blows a kiss to rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan and escorts her to car Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor at Tania Shroff's birthday party in Mumbai.

A photo featured Suhana Khan with her friend Muskan Chanana from the party. While Suhana posed confidently in a printed dress, her friend struck a pose next to her. It was captioned as, “dancing queens.”

Suhana khan at Tania Shroff's birthday party.

Meanwhile, Suhana's best friend Shanaya Kapoor also shared a bunch of photos from the party. However, none of them had Suhana in them. It featured Shanaya with her cousin Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and others instead.

The first photo shared by Shanaya had her and Khushi laughing out loud with a friend. The Kapoor sisters hugged in another. Others were group photos where several others joined them. Sharing the photo, Shanaya wrote in the caption, “last night” with lots of emojis.

Besides Suhana, Shanaya and Khushi, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agatsya Nanda was also in attendance. Agastya is rumoured to be dating Suhana. In a video clip, he was seen with Suhana at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. Going by the video, as Suhana Khan was about to leave the party, Agastya, Tania, and her boyfriend-actor Ahan Shetty came to drop her off at her car. Before entering the vehicle, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car.

Agastya helped Suhana to her car. The two shared a brief conversation following which she waved at him. Agastya blew her a kiss and then closed the door of her car. Earlier this year, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Suhana and Agastya are in a relationship.

Suhana and Agastya will make their Bollywood debut together with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed film, Bedhadak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON