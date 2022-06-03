Suhana Khan reviews BFF Ananya Panday's 'too hot' Abu Dhabi pics, calls them 'amazing'

Actor Ananya Panday, who is in Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has shared new pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she is seen an all-white look with a crop top and pants as she posed at the Yas Island. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Bau garmi chhe (It’s too hot)” with emojis. (Also read: IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday shares pic with Shahid Kapoor, says ‘dancing with my favourite dancer')

Responding to them, Ananya’s best friend, actor Suhana Khan rushed to the comment section and called her “Amazing.” “Wow” added Shanaya Kapoor. Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Deanne Panday and Sanya Malhotra, among others have also reacted to the pictures. Ananya’s mother Bhavna Pandey has also dropped heart emojis for the actor.

Ananya Panday's pictures on Instagram.

Several other Bollywood actors have now reached Abu Dhabi, ahead of the award night. Besides Ananya, celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan Kunder and others were seen attending a press meet.

Ananya is part of the list of performers at this year’s IIFA Awards. Earlier, a few behind-the-scenes pictures of Ananya was shared by the IIFA Awards team on social media. In the pictures, she was seen rehearsing for her performance with a group of dancers. It read, “Swaying on the beats #AnanyaPanday gets ready to set the stage of Nexa IIFA Awards 2022 ablaze!”

Apart from Ananya, IIFA Awards 2022 is also expected to have performances from celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Divya Khosla Kumar among others. The show will be co-hosted by Salman and Riteish. Maniesh Paul, Aparshakti Khurana, and Farah will also be taking on some of the hosting duties.

IIFA 2022 is being held at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4.

