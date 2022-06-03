IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday shares pic with Shahid Kapoor, says ‘dancing with my favourite dancer'. See pics

Bollywood actors, who have arrived in Abu Dhabi for International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), have been sharing pictures from the rehearsals for award shpw on social media. Actor Ananya Panday also shared pictures with actor Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. In one picture, they were seen prepping for their performance at the IIFA, and in another, they were seen sitting together looking at his phone. Also Read: Ishaan Khatter keeps Ananya Panday close at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, fans ask where are Sidharth and Kiara Advani

In the first picture shared by Ananya, Shahid is seen sitting on his knees, as he held Ananya's hand. A few background performers are also seen standing behind them. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, “Dancing with my favourite dancer and person. @shahidkapoor."

Ananya Panday shared pics from IIFA.

In another photo which was shared by IIFA's Instagram handle, Ananya and Shahid are seen sitting together, with both of them looking at Shahid's phone's screen. She reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories with the sticker ‘Top secret’.

Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday at IIFA 2022.

Reacting to the photo, one fan joked, "Shahid be like- ‘dekh ye vala dance step aise karna hai (See we have to do this dance step)’ And Ananya be like- ‘ye toh bada tough lgra hai (This looks really tough)’." Another one pulled a joke about Shahid's brother and Ananya's rumoured ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter and wrote, “They are on a video call with Ishaan.”

Meanwhile, at IIFA 2022, Shahid is to pay tribute to legendary music composer-- late Bappi Lahiri. During the press conference of IIFA 2022 on Thursday, Shahid revealed details about the special performance that he will dedicate to Bappi Da, who passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea on February 16, 2022. "I am paying a tribute to Bappi Da with my performance. I will dance to his evergreen songs. This time I am not performing on my songs... my performance is just for Bappi Da," Shahid said.

