Suhana Khan shares glamorous party pics to wish cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday: 'I love you forever and ever'

Suhana Khan is very close to her cousin Alia Chhiba and dropped glamorous pictures on Instagram Stories on the occasion of her birthday. Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba.

In the first picture, the two were seen posing in strapless dresses at a party. While Suhana wore a black bodycon dress, Alia was seen in a two-tone pink dress. Suhana captioned the picture, “Birthday girl @aliachhiba.”

Suhana also shared a mirror selfie with Alia from the same party and wrote, “I love you forever and ever.”

Suhana Khan shared a picture with Alia Chhiba on Instagram Stories.

Suhana also shared a mirror selfie with Alia.

Suhana and Alia often share pictures with each other from family functions, holidays and parties, or even throwback ones from their childhood days. Last year, Alia had wished Suhana on her 21st birthday with a black-and-white childhood picture of the two. It was followed by a recent picture of the two recreating the moment. She had captioned it, "bday kisses for my A1." Suhana had reacted to it, saying, "Hehehe I love you so much."

Alia had also accompanied Suhana and her family to the UAE in 2020 for the Indian Premier League. Suhana's superstar father Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Alia had also shared a picture with Suhana and her brother Aryan Khan, calling them “triplets” in the caption.

Suhana was earlier in New York where she was pursuing a film studies course from New York University. She is expected to join films some time later and has previously acted in college plays and short films.

Also read: Suhana Khan, back in Mumbai, is busy ‘playing dress up’ and posing. See latest photo

Suhana is also close friends with actor Ananya Panday since childhood. Talking about her acting skills, Ananya had told Indian Express in an interview, "Suhana and I did a lot of plays together in school. I think she is such a good actor. I have learned so much from her. She is so good. So, I did not give her any tips. I am just taking tips from her."

“I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really really talented and I can't just wait,” she had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON