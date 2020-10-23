Suhana Khan’s cousin Alia Chhiba posts pic of ‘baby mushroom’ AbRam. Can you spot him?

bollywood

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:54 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, are all in the UAE, attending the latest season of the Indian Premier League. While fans have spotted Shah Rukh and the kids in the stands, a new picture, shared by the kids’ cousin Alia Chhiba, shows AbRam in a pool.

Alia took to Instagram stories to post the picture, which shows her posing for the camera, with AbRam’s head popping out of the water. She captioned it, “Spot the baby mushroom.” Previously, Alia had shared a picture with Suhana, which seemed to be from a night out.

Suhana also took to Instagram recently, and posed in Kolkata Knight Riders colours for a couple of pictures. She captioned it, “The stress!”

Also read: Suhana Khan shares glam pic with cousin Alia, fans tell Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter ‘you are so stunning’. See her photos here

Fans were taken by Suhana’s expressions during a recent IPL match, and shared several pictures of her on social media. Suhana has been sharing regular social media updates for her over one million followers on Instagram.

Last month, Suhana shared a powerful post about the need to end discrimination on the basis of skin colour. She talked about how she has been mocked for her skin colour since she was 12. Sharing screenshots of a few hateful comments and messages she has received, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more