Suhana Khan wins fans with simple airport look: ‘Beauty with class’

Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon her arrival on Thursday evening. The budding actor looked simple in minimal makeup and casuals. She will be seen in her debut film The Archies on Netflix this year. Suhana is the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Also read: Suhana Khan blushes in no-makeup look on London holiday, poses with a flower bouquet. See pic

Suhana was in a short white cardigan and baggy jeans and carried a handbag. A paparazzo shared a video of Suhana from the airport on Instagram. Her fans like her simple look and praised her for how she carried herself. A fan wrote, “Her simplicity and dusky skin tone is what makes her the most beautiful.” Another commented, “She is cute.” One more called her “Beauty with class”. “She's Beautiful” said a fan. Commenting on her look for the day, a fan wrote, “Wow pyari lg rhi h aaj (she is looking lovely today).” A fan also wrote, “Atleast she can carry her own bag.”

During her trip, Suhana had shared a stunning picture of herself in a beige overcoat and a braided hairdo. She was seen holding a bouquet of flowers in the picture shared by her on her Instagram Stories.

Suhana is occasionally spotted with mother Gauri Khan or brother Aryan Khan at parties or at airport. More than a week back, she was seen with Gauri at the airport. Both were twinning in black casuals.

Suhana was earlier doing a film course in New York. After doing a few acting projects in her college days, she will now be seen in her debut film, The Archies. She will be seen in the role of Veronica. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Suhana is among Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's three children. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan, who is now gearing up for his directorial debut with a web series. He has also written the story of the show. They have a younger brother Abram Khan, who is 9 years old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON