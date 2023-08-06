Suniel Shetty on death of Nitin Desai, Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Reaching out is important’

Suniel Shetty opened up about the importance of mental health and talked about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and recently, art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. In a new interview with The Free Press Journal, Suniel spoke about the stress and pressure that arrives along with the glitter of Bollywood and said how 'reaching out is important.' (Also read: Suniel Shetty eats fewer tomatoes now because of rising prices: ‘People might think that since I’m a superstar…’) Suniel Shetty talked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and offered condolences to art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

On Nitin Desai's death

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Suniel talked about art director Nitin Desai's death and said, "This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences."

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death

About late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he said, “A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.”

On Bollywood celebs and stress

In the same interview when Suniel was asked whether Bollywood celebs are unable to cope up with stress and failure, he said that is not at all true, as he belongs from Bollywood has been through the mental tension quite well. He said that most are stressed out but that allows for more conversations about those problems, and sharing them with friends. Only then will the situation get better.

Suniel was recently seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, his OTT debut. He essayed the role of a cop in the show. It also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

