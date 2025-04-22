Suniel Shetty calls granddaughter Evaarah Athiya 2.0: ‘I want to do everything with her that I couldn’t with my kids'

Actor Suniel Shetty is over the moon after becoming a grand father. His daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child March this year and since then it has been a busy and joyous time for the family. Suniel recently opened about how his life and priorities have changed after the birth of his grand daughter. Actor Suniel Shetty says he wants to experience everything with his grand daughter, Evaarah as he missed out on spending time with his own kids. (Instagram)

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Suniel shared that he and his wife Mana Shetty have been actively looking forward to this new role in their lives. He called it the best feeling in the world stating, “Mul se sut pyaara (interest is far more loved than the capital)”

“Evaarah is Athiya 2.0 for me”

Suniel, who was last seen in Naadaaniya, also talked about how he is managing work to prioritize spending more time with Evaarah. He shared that he wants to experience everything with the new born, as he couldn't do that with his own kids Athiya and Ahan due to busy work schedule in the past.

"Life is not hectic. That's the way my life was always. I work and I comeback home, and I do that with a lot more excitement now. I look forward to coming back home and spending time with Mana and the baby. The biggest excitement in my life now is that child. And now I want to do everything with my granddaughter that I probably missed out on with Athiya and my son Ahan because I was constantly working. I was on call 24X7 with my work. Of course, I manage my time to the best of my ability. But today I need to do more. Evaarah is Athiya 2.0 for me," the actor said.

Suniel Shetty on Hera Phera 3

Suniel is currently busy shooting the third installment of the cult film Hera Pheri. The actor will reunite with the original cast including Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal after a gap of 25 years, under the direction of Priyadarshan. "The beauty of that is that it never felt that it has been 25 years. It is just that we are looking different and now have different get ups, but otherwise we are the same. We are just going to miss Om Puri dearly. He was one of the pillars of Hera Pheri 1," the actor said. Hera Pheri 3 is slated to release in 2026.