Fans love how Suniel Shetty, Mana ‘waited patiently’ in hospital corridor as Athiya Shetty welcomed her baby. See pic

Actor Ahan Shetty has shared a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of his life from the last few months. What caught fans' attention was a picture of his father-actor Suniel Shetty and mother Mana Shetty standing in a hospital corridor. Fans guessed it was seemingly from the time when Athiya Shetty was hospitalised during her pregnancy. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's baby girl gets a special welcome at home. See pic) Ahan Shetty shared a photo of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty inside a hospital.

Ahan shares pic of Suniel, Mana waiting outside OT

Taking to Instagram, Ahan posted the photo in which Suniel and Mana were seen waiting inside the hospital. They twinned in blue outfits. While Suniel looked at his phone, Mana was seen looking away from the camera and smiling. Ahan also shared photos as she posed with his friends, played golf and joined actor Ram Charan for a picture.

Fans think Suniel, Mana are waiting for Athiya's baby

Sharing the photos, Ahan captioned the post, "Time flies (eyes emoji)." Talking about Mana and Suniel's picture inside the hospital, a fan said, "Grandparents waiting, that’s the best thing I have ever seen today." A comment read, "Nana- Nani Waiting for the loveliest GIFT of their life." "Mana and Suniel are waiting patiently as they await the happy news about their grandchild," a person wrote. “Suniel and Mana are waiting outside the OT for the happy news from Athiya,” said an Instagram user.

About Athiya's baby

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul became parents to a baby girl in March this year. On Instagram on Friday, on the cricketer's birthday, the couple shared their adorable picture with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message. It read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis. Athiya and Rahul began dating in 2019 but officially announced their relationship only in 2021. They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

About Athiya, Ahan's films

Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) a comedy drama film directed by Debamitra Biswal. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, and Karuna Pandey among others. Fans will see Ahan in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.